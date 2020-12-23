QCS Logistics Announces Sale to Dropoff Inc.

NEW ORLEANS – QCS Logistics (formerly Quick Courier Services Inc.) has finalized a transaction to sell the company and its assets to Dropoff Inc., an Austin-based firm and one of the leaders in the same-day delivery industry. Dropoff operates in 42 markets across 22 states. Jason Burns, former QCS president, will become Dropoff’s director of corporate development and will focus on strategic mergers and acquisitions. Warmoth Guillaume, former QCS chief operating officer, will serve as Dropoff’s regional general manager with expanding duties in 2021.

GCS was founded in 1984 by Ronnie and Sheila Burns as a minority owned, same-day delivery service in Louisiana providing customized logistics services to local businesses, healthcare firms and government entities. The company was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. QCS was also recognized as a Top 100 Icon of Industry by Initiative for a Competitive Inner City in 2014.