Pythian Market Hosts Jazz Fest Food Party

NEW ORLEANS — From the Pythian Market:

Thursday would have marked the opening of Jazz Fest and the annual two week celebration of music, food and culture. With the stay-at-home mandate still in effect and large festivals postponed until next year, that’s off the plate but what isn’t off the plate are Jazz Fest favorites like Prejean’s gumbo, La Divina’s sorbets and gelatos, crawfish bread, crab cakes and more. Working with Jazz Fest vendors, Pythian Market is making these selections available for pickup and delivery 12 pm-8 pm on April 23-April 25 and the following week 12 pm-8pm April 30-May 2.

“We’re not pretending that this is Jazz Fest,” says Pythian Market General Manager Michael DePaolo. “But what we do want to do is bring a little joy to all those New Orleanians who would have been attending the Fest. And nothing brings comfort like food.”

Here is a list of vendors and available items that people can order at pythianmarket.com:

Prejean’s Pheasant, Quail, and Andouille Gumbo, a Jazz Fest foodie must that was created specifically for the fest more than 25 years ago.



La Divina’s Strawberry Balsamic Sorbetto, Chocolate Azteca Gelato, Salted Caramel Gelato

TJ’s Gourmet Foods’ Crawfish Bread, Blue Crab Cakes, Alligator Sausage Kabob, Shrimp Remoulade Poboy



“WWOZ will be playing classic Jazz Fest live recordings throughout those days, and we picture people listening to the radio, eating some of their favorite Jazz Fest cuisine, and who knows? Maybe they’re wearing a Jazz Fest T-shirt or a flowing skirt; dancing, singing or sitting outside and taking comfort in that New Orleans still has the best food and best music anywhere.”

The market is also working on securing more vendors and foods and will provide any updates on their website and to the media. Delivery will be available up to existing capacity, and pickup will always be available.





