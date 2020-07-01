Publisher’s Note: Renewed Optimism

What a year this is turning out to be. Here we are at the midway point, and I’m betting your business forecast for the balance of 2020 doesn’t look anything like your original plan.

When we entered 2020, it was with optimism and plans for new events, projects and sections. Then, in mid-March, that all changed. We began to rethink our model and how we do business. The staff started to reinvent themselves on not only how they work, but also what they work on.

Our optimism during this time has been challenged, we remain focused.

During the past three months, we have begun producing a weekly podcast, conducted video interviews, added new blogs and increased our daily digital content. I am so proud of the team as they have risen to the challenge and are shining bright. New ideas are constantly being developed and we are looking forward to a great second half of the year. I’m happy to say that sense of optimism is returning as we move forward, focusing on finishing the year strong and preparing for 2021.

Todd Matherne