Publisher’s Note

I am so excited about our newest publication: We are in the final stages of the first New Orleans 500, which is going to press at the end of the month.

All year the staff has been working hard to compile the area’s first-of-its-kind publication focused on 500 executives in this region who are innovating, creating, leading, succeeding and giving back to the community. I am so proud of the team as they have created a beautiful publication.

If you are a subscriber to Biz New Orleans, you will receive a copy in November, or you can visit BizNewOrleans.com and pre-order your copy today. The price includes a three-year subscription to Biz New Orleans magazine.

Todd Matherne

On a side note, the Jefferson business community is in search of new leaders. My friends Todd Murphy and Tim Coulon are stepping down from the Jefferson Chamber and Jefferson Business Council. Under Todd’s leadership, the now five-star Jefferson Chamber has grown in members and influence throughout the region and Tim proved to be a guiding light for the JBC over the past two years. They both will be missed at the helm and I wish them success in their next chapter.