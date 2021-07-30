Publisher’s Note

I am so excited about back to school.

Even though I no longer have school-age children, during this time of year the excitement is still there for me. Yes, traffic picks up and school speed zones are activated, but what that means is things are happening. People are moving around and this makes other things happen, and boy do I miss that. I want to attend events, network and see people — connect face to face again.

This time of year also means football is coming and I really enjoy the Dome experience. This year, with more fans, our Saints GameDay magazine is back in the Dome. Advertising sales are going strong and we look forward to seeing you back in seats just like children in the classroom.

For our company on the event side, this month we are hosting our first event in over a year with the New Orleans Bride Show on August 25 at the Hyatt. We are so excited to reunite the wedding community with brides. Spread the word and share the website BrideNewOrleans.com. It is an exciting time!

I hope to see you out and about.

Todd Matherne

P.S. My bowtie is back.