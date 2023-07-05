Publication Ranks Louisiana No. 1 for Tech Talent Pipeline

NEW ORLEANS — From Greater New Orleans Inc.:

Louisiana has the top tech talent pipeline in the country, according to the annual rankings report from Business Facilities magazine, released on July 3.

The state’s move up from second place in 2022 to the top spot recognizes an impressive and proactive focus on expanding the skilled tech workforce through programs that are quickly and effectively delivering results, according to the publication.

“A bevy of tech-focused economic development initiatives and incentives, such as the Small Business Innovation and Research grant match program, have firmly established Louisiana as a standout state for tech companies across all sectors to develop or expand,” said Business Facilities editorial director Anne Cosgrove. “Meanwhile, investment into the Cyber Corridor in the northern part of the state are drawing academia, industry and government resources and supporting the demand for talent in cybersecurity. Backed by the full array of the state’s workforce programs, the tech talent pipeline in Louisiana has nowhere to go but up.”

GNO Inc. has helped initiate training programs in software development, offshore wind and mechatronics, among others.

Following Louisiana in the top five for tech talent are Virginia, Massachusetts, California and Connecticut.