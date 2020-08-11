Public Relations Association of Louisiana Hosts Free Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – The Public Relations Association of Louisiana will host a free webinar at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

From a release: “Are you struggling to market your business during these uncertain and unprecedented times? Join PRAL-NOLA for tips and strategies that will help you successfully market your business now and learn the best ways to adjust your strategy to navigate the new, rapidly changing normal.”

About the Speaker:

Claire Cummings joined WWL-TV’s “Great Day Louisiana” team in August 2019. She began her marketing career with Simon Property Group and was most recently with New Orleans Magazine. Claire grew up in Louisiana, graduated from East Jefferson High School in 2008 and the University of New Orleans in 2012 with a degree in film, theatre and communications. Claire is on the board for the Public Relations Association of Louisiana New Orleans Chapter and was named one of New Orleans’ Finest in 2018 by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.