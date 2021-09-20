“We are inspired by the connections we’ve made—many through the Chamber—that we can use to help Louisiana businesses grow…”

In 2007, Valarie Roy purchased the Shreveport-based company formerly known as Partners for Strategic Advantage to assist other businesses with improving the work experience for their employees. With nearly two decades of healthcare experience and a knowledge of Louisiana Workforce practices, Valarie, Co-Owner and CEO—along with Co-owner and CFO Dwayne Roy—has built a solid foundation for PSA Training & Consulting, LLC and expanded its quality, engaging trainings to four divisions: Healthcare, General Business, Hospitality, and Safety. A USAF veteran, Dwayne joined PSA in 2011, contributing invaluable business and finance expertise in his role as CFO.

Offering mobile services, Valarie and Dwayne, both South Louisiana natives, moved PSA to Greater New Orleans in 2013.

“Once you work with another business, you become part of their family,” says Valarie. “We are inspired by the connections we’ve made—many through the Chamber—that we can use to help Louisiana businesses grow not only their bottom line, but to develop their team as a resource for continued growth and development.”

PSA’s training services include “industry-merge” courses that merge an employer’s policies and procedures with current industry standards. Its training delivery models include onsite training, e-learning, and distance learning.

In addition to its training and variety of business development consulting services, PSA can help Louisiana employers receive grant funds for their training via the Incumbent Worker Training Program through the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Since 2007, PSA has created over 80 customized and 20 small business Incumbent Worker Training Grants for Louisiana employers worth over $30M.

10 Orpheum Ave., Metairie | 318-208-0791 (Mobile Office) | psaconnections.com