Prytania to Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 Movies

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 3, the Prytania Theatre will partner with the Cinema Foundation to help moviegoers celebrate National Cinema Day.

The Uptown and downtown locations of the independent theater will be participating in the one-day event, which will offer screenings with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions at a discounted admission of no more than $3.

National Cinema Day “celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing” with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

For more details, visit the National Cinema Day website.