Prytania Theatres at Canal Place Opens Nov. 6

NEW ORLEANS – Prytania Theatres at Canal Place will host a free preview weekend event beginning Friday, Nov. 6 at 333 Canal St. The theater will screen “No More Joy,” “Father Time, Mother Nature” and other films as well as dedicate one large screen for PlayStation gaming. Several football games will also be screened. The concession stand will be open to purchase snacks and drinks.

The official grand opening of the new theater will be Friday, Nov. 13 and will include first-run, classic and art movies. Visit https://www.theprytania.com/canalplace for more information and full schedule of events.