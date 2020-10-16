Prytania Theatre to Open Second Location at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS – O’Connor Capital Partners, owner and manager of Canal Place shopping mall, announced that the Prytania Theatre will take over operation of the 22,000-square-foot space that was the former home of Cinebarre Canal Place and, before that, the Theatres at Canal Place.

“We are very excited to welcome the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place,” said Lisa Manzella, the mall’s general manager. “Both institutions have a long standing heritage of serving New Orleans residents and visitors, and we are thrilled to now have the Prytania as part of Canal Place. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring our theater back to life, and look forward to the stellar programming they will bring to this downtown location.”

The Prytania Theatre, in operation since 1915, is known for its an eclectic selection of movies that alternates between modern blockbusters and classic films. The Prytania Theatres at Canal Place will have nine screens and offer classic movie theater snacks and drinks including popcorn, candy, soft drinks, and Icees. Additionally, it will have a full bar and plans to expand the food menu in the future. The multiple screens will allow for social distancing and the theater will operate under all CinemaSafe.org guidelines.

“We are excited and proud to bring the charm and character of the Uptown Neighborhood Prytania Theatre to Downtown New Orleans, the French Quarter, CBD and Warehouse District Neighborhoods,” said Prytania owner Robert Brunet. “It is our intention to bring similar programming to Canal Place, including first-run films, classic films, specialty films, film festivals, locally produced films, premieres, birthday parties and more.”

The Brunets have been in the New Orleans movie business for more than a century.

Rene Brunet Sr. operated several neighborhood theaters beginning in 1907. After his death in 1946, his son, Rene Brunet Jr., took over the Imperial Theatre and operated as many as six New Orleans neighborhood theaters at one time. Rene Brunet Jr. passed away in August 2017 at the age of 96. The torch was passed to Robert, who now operates the theater, alongside his daughters Paige, Peyton and Perrin. Eric Ramstead, the general manager of the Prytania, will also be the GM of the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place. Raymond Landry and John and Gayle Gish will continue to guide and counsel Brunet and Ramstead with this new venture.