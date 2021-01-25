Prudhomme Retires After Nearly 2 Decades at Port of South Louisiana

LaPLACE, La. – Business Development Director Linda Prudhomme is retiring after 19 years of service to the Port of South Louisiana.

Prudhomme has led regional programs to identify expansion opportunities for existing industries as well as national and international marketing efforts to attract new investment and corporate locations. She has been responsible for the implementation of the port’s strategic plan, which has facilitated the attraction of new industries or expansion of existing ones. She was responsible for facilitating new foreign investments from Formosa, South Louisiana Methanol, and Yuhuang Chemicals, amounting to $23.2 billion in capital investments and approximately 3,750 direct jobs for the district.

Taking the role of director of business development is Julia Fisher-Perrier, who has worked closely with Prudhomme in preparation for the transition.