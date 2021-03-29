PRSSA Welcomes New Chapter at Tulane University 

NEW ORLEANS – The Public Relations Student Society of America has established a chapter at Tulane University. Tamar Gregorian, Ph.D., will serve as faculty adviser to the PRSSA chapter.

“PRSSA is thrilled for the students at Tulane University as they establish this new chapter that will no doubt amplify all the lessons they are already absorbing in the classroom” said Jeneen Garcia, the organization’s senior vice president of programs. “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing students and I know this chapter will be in good hands with Tamar, who is a former PRSSA leader herself.”

The public relations major at Tulane University is housed in its School of Professional Advancement under the Media + Design program. Its mission is to provide students with the research and problem-solving skills necessary to create strategic, innovative, cultural and socially significant communication solutions. Upon graduation, students understand how communication can create change through design, advertising, public relations and digital media marketing.

The Tulane University Chapter will be supported by PRSA New Orleans, helping foster student and professional connections by providing speakers, networking opportunities, career mentoring and other benefits.