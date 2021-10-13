PRSA New Orleans Opens Entries for the 2021 Fleurish Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Submissions for the 2021 Public Relations Society of America New Orleans Chapter’s Fleurish Awards are being accepted at www.prsaneworleans.org.

PRSA is a professional organization serving the communications community. Its New Orleans Chapter’s Fleurish Awards recognizes the best of the best in public relations strategies — including the execution of tactics such as social media, video, blogs, podcasts, annual reports, digital newsletters, and websites — that contribute to the success of an organization’s overall programs and campaigns.

Submissions for this year’s Fleurish Awards will be judged by the Sierra Nevada PRSA Chapter. This year’s awards will feature refreshed categories that are relevant to the impact that the pandemic has had upon the New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana region; will be reflective of the PRSA New Orleans Chapter’s culture statement released in January 2021 upon its election of its largest, most diverse and fully female board to date; and recognize PR practitioners, agencies and departments for their effective execution of their brand’s communications efforts. In order to be eligible, campaigns and tactics must have been completed between October 2020 and October 2021.

Registration runs from now to October 18, 2021 (closing at 11:59 p.m.), and costs $65 per entry for PRSA New Orleans Chapter Members or $75 per entry for Non-Member PR practitioners. Submissions are scored on a 100 point scale and Awards of Merit, Awards of Excellence are earned; with the industry’s highest honor, the Silver Anvil, earned by submissions which have scored in the 95th percentile or above.

“We are pleased to continue Fleurish Awards opportunities for agency and individual practitioners, who are leading the PR industry during an unprecedented time in our industry,” said PRSA New Orleans Chapter Immediate Past-President and Awards Chair Malana Joseph-Mitchell, Vice President of Public Relations of Spears Group. “Winning entries tend to be centered around intentionality, and how the shifts in the PR environment have increased the need for organizations to make a meaningful impact with their constituents and stakeholders.”

The virtual Fleurish Awards Gala will continue the theme of “Unprecedented Campaigns & Champagne, ” with a 2.0 twist and is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Dec. 2. The gala will follow the same hybrid virtual format as the 2020 awards hosted earlier this year.

“Despite a number of challenges and an ever-changing economic and cultural landscape that southeastern Louisiana has faced, PR practitioners have been steadfast in creating innovative and inspirational work throughout the communications industry — and we all know how coveted the Silver Anvil Awards are,” said PRSA New Orleans Chapter President Heather Ferdinand Gonzales, CEO of Laissez Faire Productions. “I encourage everyone to submit an entry for the chance to be recognized and honored by your clients and other top industry businesses and professionals.”