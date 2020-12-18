Providence Community Housing Promotes Herringshaw to COO

NEW ORLEANS – Providence Community Housing has announced the promotion of Ryan Herringshaw to chief operating officer. Herringshaw has been a key part of the leadership team in establishing standardized procedures and policies within the organization as well as aiding Providence’s recent growth.

“Ryan has a talent for process and infrastructure that has been a real asset to Providence as we strengthen and grow our organization. This new role will be key to developing internal systems that capitalize on the existing organizational framework and give Providence the capacity it needs to continue to develop high quality housing that’s affordable for individuals and families across the New Orleans region,” says Terri North, president and CEO of Providence Community Housing.

For four years Herringshaw has served as director of real estate development and has excelled in building a strong team to lead projects from concept to completion. This new role takes that team-building approach to an organizational level, working with senior management on PCH operations and strategic decisions, as well as overseeing technology and standard operating procedures for the organization.