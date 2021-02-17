Prosper Jefferson: Trends HR Pros Should Know in 2021

METAIRIE – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber are teaming up to present a Prosper Jefferson webinar on human resources at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Experts will discuss anticipated changes in employment law under the new U.S. administration and trends that should be on every HR professional’s radar. Join Patti Pannell (Gotcha Covered HR) and Andrew Baer (Fisher & Phillips) to learn about changes that have impacted the way people live, work and move through the world.

Click here for more information.