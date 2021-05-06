Property One Founders Sell Company to Senior Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The founders of Property One Inc., a Metairie-based real estate firm, announced the sale of their company to three senior staffers.

Paul F. Dastugue III and Quentin Dastugue said they will transition to advisory roles after handing the reins over to Michele Casi, Paul E. Langenwalter III and Matt Taylor. Casi will be the company’s new CEO, Langenwalter will remain CFO and COO, and Taylor will be president.

Founded in 1985, Property One specializes in commercial property management, leasing, brokerage and consulting services. It claims 4.2 million square feet of commercial space and 4.9 million square feet of multifamily assets under management across more than 60 properties in the Gulf South. The company said it employs more than 125 people across three offices in multiple states.

“It is an honor to be entrusted with the 36-year legacy of Property One as we continue to grow and serve a diverse list of local, regional and national clients,” said Langenwalter. “Real estate is a business where reputation matters and we as a team are excited to build on our already strong reputation for delivering quality, competency and service to customers going forward.”

Casi joined Property One from Casi Real Estate, and led Property One’s Baton Rouge property management team before being named managing director in 2019. Langenwalter has served as Property One’s CFO since 2013, taking on additional responsibilities as the COO in 2019. Taylor began working at the company in 1998, becoming managing director of brokerage in 2015.

“What a pleasure it is to work with such outstanding real estate professionals such as Paul, Matt and Michele – their great talent will help drive Property One to new levels. I’m looking forward to working with them in the continuation of success and growth,” said Paul Dastugue.

“My focus over the last five years has been in real estate development and acquisitions which will continue along with a continuing advisory role with the staff and brokers of the company. It is with great excitement that I officially announce our new partners from within the Property One family,” said Quentin Dastugue.

For more information, visit www.propertyone.com.