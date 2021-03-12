Propeller Seeking Entries for ‘PitchNOLA: Water 2021’

NEW ORLEANS – Propeller, a nonprofit business accelerator, is seeking green and blue infrastructure ideas for its PitchNOLA: Water 2021 event.

In this virtual pitch event, early and growth-stage entrepreneurs will showcase their impact for the chance to win more than $15,000 in cash prizes. Participants will receive pitch coaching, a financial coach, and design support in preparation for a virtual showcase on June 3. Click here to learn more and apply.

Application Deadline: April 5 (11:59PM CST)

Q&A Session No. 1: March 16 (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) | Register

Q&A Session No. 2: March 31 (noon to 1 p.m.) | Register

PitchNOLA: Water 2021: June 3 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) | RSVP