Propeller Hosts PitchNOLA: Water 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Propeller will host PitchNOLA: Water 2021 at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Finalists equipped with pitch coaching, a financial coach and design support will compete for over $15,000 in cash prizes and pitch their solutions to help improve the region’s urban water management and coastal water outlook. The audience will have the opportunity to vote.

To attend the virtual event, RSVP here. Learn more about PitchNOLA: Water 2021 at http://gopropeller.org/pitchnola/

Growth Finalists

Glass Half Full (Franziska Trautmann & Max Steitz) recycles New Orleans’ glass into sand and cullet used for disaster relief, eco-construction, new glass products, and so much more. Since its inception in 2020, Glass Half Full has diverted 800,000 pounds of glass from our landfills and reimagining recycling as an inclusive movement to build community and benefit our planet.



Ubuntu (Greg Nixon & Nicole Nixon) is a trusted contractor for full service stormwater management projects and highly motivated by technology and its mission towards urban resilience.



Startup Finalists

Glory Gardens (Reedy Brooks) designs and builds ecologically regenerative gardens and green spaces that reduce flooding and contribute to the health and wealth of households by providing access to produce that is sustainably grown, nutrient dense, and marketable. Their focus is to center gardens as an impactful tool for implementing a holistic approach to improving the lives of individuals and the health of communities.



Regenerative Urban Agriculture by Grown On Urban Farms (Simond Menasche) addresses blight through the implementation of stormwater management systems that support urban agriculture, aid in the remediation of soil, and in turn enable more food cultivation and support for the local community.



Urbanscapes Design+Build Youth Program (John Coyle) is a multi-disciplinary collaborative of educators, artists, activists, designers, and builders. Their mission is to balance the connection between the urban landscape of New Orleans and its natural environment, while teaching the next generation of green leaders to continue this work. Urbanscapes designs, builds and maintains innovative water management systems in urban landscapes for homeowners and public spaces.

