Promoting a More Sustainable Mardi Gras to the World

Earning Positive Press – Another priority for 2023 is to accelerate our PR efforts. Our PR team secured an article with the Washington Post about Mardi Gras sustainability, which is

featured here

. Our Marcomm team is fully engaged hosting international film crews, social media influencers, travel journalists and securing interviews with national media outlets. I will be interviewed by CNN on Lundi Gras. On Mardi Gras Day, we are opening our office to our local TV partners for their morning broadcasts.









And, our Satellite Media Tour live on Tuesday beginning at 5:30 a.m. will feature 33 live TV interviews reaching millions of viewers in key markets all around the USA, including Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Washington DC. Our message? Everywhere else it’s a normal Tuesday, but in New Orleans, it’s Mardi Gras, and you should plan a trip now, because nowhere else is quite like us. These interviews also are a priceless opportunity to reinforce why New Orleans is Built to Host all types of events. The masterful execution of Mardi Gras’ complex logistics is a truly remarkable story, which we are telling in a more focused way this year, such as this

Associated Press article

.