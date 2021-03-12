Program to Help Restaurants Create a More Equitable Industry

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Beloved Community, in partnership with Made in New Orleans Foundation, is accepting applicants for the inaugural class of a program designed to help business owners create a hospitality industry in New Orleans that “works for all people – especially [those] who have been marginalized within it for centuries.”

The 20 restaurants and hospitality organizations selected to participate in the first year of this program will:

Conduct an equity audit for their business

Participate in nationally acclaimed workplace trainings, consultations and coaching

Create a three-year equity work plan

Be part of a supportive community of like-minded business leaders

Restaurants and other hospitality industry leaders in the Greater New Orleans area are invited to register for an informational session to be held virtually March 22, April 5 and April 19.

“We’re inspired by the work that MiNO is leading in the New Orleans hospitality industry and are excited to see the positive change that can occur in a region when industry leaders deepen their commitments to racial and economic equity,” shared Beloved Community’s Founder and CEO Rhonda Broussard.