Film Production Training for Old Algiers Residents

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Using $275,000 in funding from Louisiana Economic Development (LED)’s Entertainment Development Fund, Old Algiers Main Street Corporation will administer training programs for grip/electric and costuming for 18-40 years-olds in Old Algiers. Upon completion, participants will have earned qualifying days to join the International Association of Theater and Stage Entertainment (IATSE), the union for backstage production employees, which allows them to seek employment locally or internationally.

The program will operate under the #EquityRising banner, which seeks to offer equitable economic opportunities to the residents of the Old Algiers community. Since 2021, OAMSC has administered a program to train Certified Nursing Assistants in partnership with Advance Nursing Training, a small business in the Old Algiers area. More than 80 percent of those who completed this course were certified and are employed in the health care industry.

“The Film and TV training is a logical progression after the successful training program for Certified Nursing Assistants,” said OAMSC President Kevin Kellup in a press release. “With three film studios and multiple productions in Old Algiers, we see a way to benefit both the film industry and the Old Algiers community with this new program.”