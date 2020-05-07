Program Offering Free Energy Efficiency Kits to Small Businesses

NEW ORLEANS – Energy Smart, an energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans, is offering Entergy New Orleans small business customers a FREE energy efficiency kit. This kit includes energy-saving items such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators and LED exit signs.

There are three kits to choose from.

Small Business Kit for Restaurants

Small Business Kit for Retail

Small Business Kit for Offices

To order a free Small Business Energy Efficiency kit, click here. Your kit will be delivered within three to four weeks of receipt of your order.





Comments

comments