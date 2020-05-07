Program Offering Free Energy Efficiency Kits to Small Businesses
NEW ORLEANS – Energy Smart, an energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans, is offering Entergy New Orleans small business customers a FREE energy efficiency kit. This kit includes energy-saving items such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators and LED exit signs.
There are three kits to choose from.
- Small Business Kit for Restaurants
- Small Business Kit for Retail
- Small Business Kit for Offices
To order a free Small Business Energy Efficiency kit, click here. Your kit will be delivered within three to four weeks of receipt of your order.