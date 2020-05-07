Program Offering Free Energy Efficiency Kits to Small Businesses

Site Staff,
Hand Of Businessman Hold Light Bulb With Coin. Concept Of Cost Reduction And Reduce Energy

NEW ORLEANS – Energy Smart, an energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans, is offering Entergy New Orleans small business customers a FREE energy efficiency kit. This kit includes energy-saving items such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators and LED exit signs.

There are three kits to choose from.

  •   Small Business Kit for Restaurants
  •   Small Business Kit for Retail
  •   Small Business Kit for Offices

To order a free Small Business Energy Efficiency kit, click here. Your kit will be delivered within three to four weeks of receipt of your order.

 

 

Categories: Environment, Today’s Business News

Comments

comments

Related Posts