Pro Bono Publico Foundation Announces $1.6M in Grants

NEW ORLEANS — The Pro Bono Publico Foundation — the philanthropic arm of the Rex Organization — announced that it has awarded grants in excess of $1 million. In addition, nearly a half million has been added to the foundation’s Strategic Innovation Fund to fulfill performance-based, multi-year, strategic grant pledges. These investments are part of the foundation’s 16th grant cycle to support greater New Orleans students and educators.

Since its founding in 2006, the Pro Bono Publico Foundation’s giving has exceeded $13 million. Most of this has been focused on operational grants that support the work being done in schools.

“The Pro Bono Publico Foundation’s donors, as well as other local foundations we partner with, recognize the importance of this investment in our children and our future,” said Merritt Lane, a member of the foundation’s board. “We have made tremendous progress, but we recognize there is much work still to do to ensure excellence in all of our schools. Consistent with the Rex Organization’s motto Pro Bono Publico, and for the benefit of New Orleans’ school children, we are very pleased this year to make grants and multi-year commitments totaling over $1,600,000.”

“I want to thank the Pro Bono Publico Foundation for their investment and partnership,” said Andy Kopplin, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “Since Hurricane Katina, the Pro Bono Publico Foundation has led the way in supporting our community’s public schools and students, making a sustained commitment to ensuring all New Orleans children have access to high-quality schools. We are thrilled to help advance this legacy by building on an area of strength at GNOF and partnering with them to ensure our City’s public charter school boards are always well-led and well-governed.”

