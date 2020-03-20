Pro Bono Project Release COVID-19 Statement

NEW ORLEANS – From a press release:

Since 1986, The Pro Bono Project has provided free civil legal aid to under-served members of our community. By engaging volunteer attorneys, paralegals, law students, and private citizens to render pro bono services, The Project serves clients in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, and Washington parishes who otherwise might not have access to the civil legal aid they need. From the devastation wrought by Katrina and the BP Oil Spill to the daily legal challenges faced by seniors, children, and families, our staff and volunteers consistently rally to support our mission. The next few days and weeks certainly will present new challenges, but The Pro Bono Project is ready to address our area’s legal needs.

Out of an abundance of caution and per the directives of city and state officials, The Pro Bono Project is now a virtual office. We are working with our stakeholders, the courts, clients, and pro bono volunteers to ensure the continuity of legal services. We continue to receive applications for legal services which we can process remotely. Our phone system, servers, and client management software are all cloud based facilitating the transition to remote operations. The Project is adopting new technologies to serve our clients during this pandemic.

Our Self-Help Desks at Orleans Civil District Court and the 24th JDC have gone virtual with a hotline for the public to call or email us. In the coming days, we will begin to host virtual clinics, Q&A sessions, and webinars on issues affecting our community such as consumer debt and bankruptcy, evictions, and unemployment. We encourage you to reach out to our staff with any questions. Our attorneys and paralegals will be in touch to discuss any open cases you may have as well as new “virtual” volunteer opportunities.

For over thirty years, the heart and soul of The Project has been the unwavering commitment of legal community. Past crises demonstrate that we are resilient. We are grateful for your support then and now.





