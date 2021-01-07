Pritzker Gives $1M to Tulane’s Jewish Studies Department

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University has received a $1 million gift and an additional matching challenge grant of up to $1 million from the TAWANI Foundation, led by investor and philanthropist Jennifer N. Pritzker. The gift will establish the Audrey G. Ratner Excellence Endowed Fund for American Jewry and Jewish Culture in the School of Liberal Arts, moving the Department of Jewish Studies significantly closer to its goal of creating a world-class hub of Jewish learning dedicated to the innovative and holistic study of American Jews.

Named in honor of Pritzker’s mother, the fund will support action-oriented programming, student engagement activities and research, primarily through the Audrey G. Ratner Jewish Leadership Course and the Audrey G. Ratner Speaker Series. The fund will significantly grow American Jewish studies at Tulane and provide transformative opportunities to build forward-thinking leaders of the future.

“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Tulane University continues to do impressive work and prioritizes focusing on its students,” Pritzker said. “Education is such an important tool, and I’m proud to know this contribution will help others grow their understanding of American Jewish history and culture.”

Tulane President Michael Fitts hailed the gift as “inspiring and impactful.”