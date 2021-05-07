Primary Care Plus Opens First Metairie Location

Members of the Primary Care Plus team celebrate the grand opening of a new Metairie location. (Photo provided by Primary Care Plus)

METAIRIE – Last month, Peoples Health celebrated the grand opening of a new Primary Care Plus location at 3625 Houma Boulevard in Metairie. It’s the company’s eighth location overall and first in Metairie.

The company’s President and CEO Warren Murrell, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brent Wallis, physicians and local officials gathered to mark the occasion.

Primary Care Plus said its mission is to “provide patients with proactive, highly personalized medical care that keeps them as healthy as possible, and makes them feel well cared for at all times. The practice provides primary and specialty care services under one roof, and uses a state-of-the-art electronic medical record to ensure accurate, efficient and well coordinated care.”

