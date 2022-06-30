Press Club of New Orleans Funding 3 Scholarships

NEW ORLEANS (June 30, 2022) – The Press Club of New Orleans will fund three $2,500 scholarships this year for students from the New Orleans metro area that are pursuing careers in journalism or communications. Two of the scholarships will be focused on journalism and one on communications and public relations.

The scholarships are open to students who graduated high school in the greater New Orleans area and are attending either in-state or out-of-state colleges and universities. The scholarships, underwritten in part by proceeds from annual Press Club fundraisers, will be awarded to rising college-level sophomore, junior or senior year students enrolled in print or broadcast journalism or public relations programs. This year, one of the scholarships is funded entirely through the generosity of Renaissance Publishing (parent company of Biz New Orleans).

“One of our organization’s primary missions is to support the future of journalism and PR, and it’s especially gratifying we are back to our pre-pandemic number of awarding three annual scholarships this year,” said Press Club of New Orleans President David T. Baker. “These financial awards to the most deserving students allow us to make an even greater impact in advancing the future of these key professions that help keep the public informed about so many important issues.”

The deadline to apply for a Press Club scholarship is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Applicants must complete the scholarship application, in addition to providing an outline of their course of study, career goals and financial need, and include their cumulative GPA and work samples.

“We are always proud of our scholarship winners,” said Press Club of New Orleans Education Chair Laura Jayne. “Every year we see exemplary work, and it’s so exciting to be able to reward these deserving students.”

For more information about the scholarships and to apply, visit the Press Club of New Orleans website at http://www.pressclubneworleans.com/resources/scholarship/. Winners will be announced at the Press Club Annual Gala on Saturday, July 30.

For more information about the Press Club of New Orleans, visit www.PressClubNewOrleans.com.