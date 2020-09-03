Press Club Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

NEW ORLEANS – The Press Club of New Orleans announced the 2020 recipients of its annual journalism scholarship awards. Each winner will receive $2,500.

The first winner, Amberlyn Alfano, is a 2018 graduate of Mandeville High School and attends Southeastern Louisiana University where she is studying communication with a focus on journalism. Alfano works for KSLU Radio on Southeastern’s campus and plans to pursue a Ph.D. in communications in the hopes of teaching at the college level. “I realized the most important thing to me was excelling academically and helping others,” she said. “I could not be any more grateful.”

Madeline Taliancich, the other 2020 recipient, is a 2018 graduate of Destrehan High School and attends Loyola University New Orleans where she is double majoring in journalism and theater arts. She is the recipient of the inaugural Jim Monaghan Memorial Press Club Scholarship. Madeline points to Press Club Lifetime Achievement Winner Joe Duke as her inspiration to be a journalist. Duke teaches communication writing at Loyola. She was a theater arts major when she took the class. “I was more challenged than I had ever been in a class at Loyola,” she said.

“I felt a spark ignite inside me that I hadn’t felt for anything else … in a long time,” said Taliancich. “I fell in love with communications writing and decided to double major in journalism.”

Because she is new to the major, Taliancich’s career goals are not precise, but “right now, informing the public and helping them decipher what is real and what is misinformation seems of utmost importance,” she said.

