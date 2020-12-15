Preservation Hall Unveils ‘HALLiday Gram’ Musical Delivery Package

NEW ORLEANS – Preservation Hall has announced that members of its musical collective will deliver “Preservation HALLiday Gram” merchandise packages for orders delivered in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes from Friday, Dec. 18 to Wednesday, Dec. 23. Preservation HALLiday Grams are $250 apiece and feature Preservation Hall tees, a holiday drum ornament, a stationary notepad, coozies, pins, a postcard, and a two-song, porch-side musical performance from a Preservation Hall musician.

A Preservation Hall store representative will contact recipients to schedule the delivery and musical visit. A valid Orleans or Jefferson Parish delivery address and current recipient contact information is required.

Benefiting the Hall’s 60-plus musician collective out of regular work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Preservation HALLiday Grams serve as a bridge to the days in which the venue’s doors will be open again to fans, friends and family across the world.

To reserve a Preservation HALLiday Gram, purchase additional merchandise or for more information, please visit the Preservation Hall online store.