Preservation Hall Will Resume Live Performances on June 10

NEW ORLEANS – Preservation Hall will reopen its doors for live shows on June 10, which just so happens to be the iconic jazz venue’s 60th anniversary.

“It makes my heart sing that the esteemed musicians who are the earth, air, blood and heartbeat of this magical city will bring their joyous tradition to Preservation Hall after the longest period of silence in our 60-year history,” said Preservation Hall Creative Director Ben Jaffe in a press release.

The French Quarter venue’s doors have been closed for 15 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, the 60 musicians who make up the Preservation Hall collective will return to the stage in multi-generational band lineups.

“It’s time to get back to playing our music and having fun. There’s no better place to do that than Preservation Hall,” said trumpeter and bandleader Wendell Brunious. “Let’s get the party started once again. We’ve earned it.”

The venue will require masks and temperature checks for patrons and staff. Masks will be provided for those who need them. Horn players will also use bell covers to enhance safety.

Showtimes are at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights. Tickets must be purchased via credit card.

Ticket reservations are currently available at preservationhall.com.