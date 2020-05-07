Preservation Hall Relief Fund Chosen as Spotify Partner

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Preservation Hall Foundation announced its Legacy Emergency Relief Fund has been added as a Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project partner. Spotify will make a donation to the fund and will match donations made via the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief page dollar-for-dollar up to a total Spotify contribution of $10 million across all non-profit partners.

The economic effects of COVID-19 have dealt a serious blow to the 60 jazz musicians who make up the Preservation Hall musical collective. Though streaming continues to play a vital role in connecting musicians and music lovers, the Legacy Emergency Relief Fund provides direct assistance to these treasured, multi-generational musicians and culture bearers as regular gigs, teaching lessons, tour and festival dates in New Orleans and around the world have been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

“On behalf of all of us at the Preservation Hall Foundation and the 60 musicians who comprise the Preservation Hall collective, I would like to acknowledge Spotify for selecting us as a partner in their COVID-19 Music Relief Project. We are touched by the generous assistance from Spotify, our donors and everyone around the globe. Thank you for supporting our work during this difficult time,” said Ben Jaffe, founder of the Preservation Hall Foundation.

Currently, 16 non-profit organizations across the globe have been named Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief partners.

“Music is there for us during the good times and the struggles. Today we need music more than ever to lift our spirits. Remember, musical conversation cancels out all complications!” Senior Preservation Hall Band Member Charlie Gabriel said.

None of what Preservation Hall does is possible without its musical collective and community.

For more information on Spotify’s broader COVID-19 efforts, please visit their newsroom blog, For the Record. To learn more or to donate for a dollar-for-dollar match by Spotify, please visit the Preservation Hall Foundation website: https://www.preshallfoundation.org/spotify-music-relief.





