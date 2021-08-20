Preservation Hall Postpones 60th Anniversary Concert

NEW ORLEANS – Preservation Hall and the Preservation Hall Foundation announced they will postpone a planned 60th Anniversary Celebration Concert at the Orpheum Theater until May 6, 2022 to coincide with Jazz Fest’s return.

From a statement:

“In addition to holding an anniversary event in a way that best protects the health of our musicians and guests, one of the most important things to us in marking this milestone was being able to celebrate it with our nearest and dearest — even when they come from the ‘farthest.’ We eagerly look forward to responsibly gathering and rejoicing in 2022 with the exuberant celebration we envisioned, complete with special guests and a full house.”