Preservation Hall Foundation Unveils Free Music Lessons

NEW ORLEANS – The Preservation Hall Foundation has unveilecd a free series of online of music lessons for k-12 students co-created by the foundation and members of the Preservation Hall community of musicians. Preservation Hall Lessons, designed for teacher utilization in either a digital classroom or in-person, includes content focused on introductory and advanced techniques for the range of instruments in a traditional jazz band, stylistic tips, as well as the cultural and historical context of New Orleans music.

There are currently 22 lesson plans featuring exclusive videos and support materials, with more scheduled for the site in the months and years ahead. Each lesson includes an outline of educational standards addressed, the lesson’s objectives, and how to apply and evaluate that lesson.

“Preservation Hall’s lessons are transforming student learning experiences,” said JoDee Scissors, Preservation Hall Lessons co-developer and founder of PaperPlanes ED. “Its digitally savvy resources and immersive learning approaches will make students feel like they are in the Hall. Music in their bones and content in their minds, what an exciting time to learn!”

