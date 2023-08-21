Prairieville Company Earns Spot on Inc. List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Prairieville-based Core Boiler & Mechanical Services ranks 182 out of 5,000 companies on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. — Core Boiler & Mechanical Services, an industrial service company, is included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Published annually by Inc. magazine, the list showcases the nation’s “most successful and dynamic private businesses.”

“Core’s inclusion in this elite group underscores its exceptional growth trajectory, remarkable business practices and leadership within the industrial industry space,” said a spokesperson. “In a highly competitive market, the company has distinguished itself through its commitment to delivering top-notch industrial solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.”

Core ranked 182 out of 5,000 companies on the list nationally. It ranked No. 1 in Louisiana for company growth.