PRA Business Events New Orleans Announces 2 Appointments

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – PRA Business Events New Orleans announced the appointment of Cindy Hayes to the position of General Manager and Jennifer Stanton, DMCP to the position of Senior Event Producer.

“It is with great pleasure to announce the promotion of Cindy Hayes to General Manager, PRA New Orleans. Cindy’s leadership over the last eight years has earned her this well-deserved promotion,” states Jeff O’Hara, President. “I am equally pleased to welcome Jennifer Stanton to the PRA New Orleans team. Jennifer comes to us with a rich background in event production both in hotels and event companies. As we build our way out of the pandemic, I look forward to the leadership these two talented individuals will provide.”

PRA Business Events New Orleans is a leading business event management firm, creating experiences which move hearts, minds, and businesses forward. PRA New Orleans has been named to the Seminole 100 three times, to the Inc.5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America three times as well as PRA New Orleans being a five-time winner of the PRA Business Event company award for “Highest Client Satisfaction.”

PRA’s reach runs deep, delivering value to millions of participants over nearly 40 years in every major destination across North America and beyond. For information on our complete portfolio of services, please visit PRA.com or email cindy.hayes@pra.com. Follow PRA New Orleans on our blog or social media links Facebook or Instagram.