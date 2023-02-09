Pouncy-Dyson Named Advertising Executive of the Year

L to R: Bobbie Green , Krista Pouncy-Dyson and Rick Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — Krista Pouncy-Dyson, managing principal of Performance First Digital, has been named Advertising Executive of the Year by the AD Club of New Orleans.

“In an industry where there are not many people that look like me, it’s extremely important and gratifying to be celebrated by my peers,” said Pouncy-Dyson. “People can’t become what they can’t see. Diversity yields creativity and diversity in the advertising industry matters. It is an unwavering goal of mine to enhance opportunities for people of color.”

Established in 2016, Performance First Digital focuses on promoting clients via local media outlets and in-house, hands-on execution of programmatic advertising across websites, mobile apps, streaming TV, audio, and digital out-of-home platforms. Pouncy-Dyson said her agency was one of the first to help clients leverage their own customer lists and other first-party data to re-contact consumers and find prospects that share their characteristics.

In 2021, Pouncy-Dyson served as chairperson for the board of directors for the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce. In 2022, she re-launched DiversityEmployed.com, a job-seeking platform with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. She serves on the Algiers Economic Development Foundation board and is a New Orleans Chamber of Commerce 2023 board member.