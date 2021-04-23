Potential Six Flags Developer Announces Partners, Shares Plan

NEW ORLEANS – Locally owned Henry Consulting and TKTMJ Inc. announced they have partnered with Dallas-based developer Hillwood in response to the City of New Orleans’ request for qualifications for the redevelopment of the Jazzland/Six Flags site in New Orleans East. The team is one of the three finalist competing for the job. In a virtual meeting on April 21, the team presented its plan to create a sports complex, an indoor/outdoor waterpark, a hotel, a logistics center and a travel center – and to redevelop the Eastover Country Club.

“We see the potential this project has to become an economic engine for New Orleans East and the entire city,” said Toby Rogers, Hillwood executive vice president and market leader. “Hillwood has established an unparalleled record of success with public-private partnerships and master plan developments. We are eager to advance with Henry Consulting and TKTMJ.”

“We are the only team that has successful, large-scale master development experience, local development experience, and a partnership with a global master developer,” added Michael Tubre, Jr., president of TKTMJ.

Other partners in the project include Sports Facilities Advisory, Dr. Calvin Mackie, Transdev and Cox Business.

