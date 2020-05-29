Postlethwaite & Netterville Announces Three New Directors

NEW ORLEANS – Accounting and consulting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville announced the promotions of three new directors.

Greg Booth, CPA, is a director in the New Orleans area tax services group. He has been with the firm since 2011, and focuses in the areas of real estate, restaurants and professional services, assisting closely held businesses and high net worth individuals through strategic tax planning and general tax compliance services. He is the treasurer of the Girard Playground Booster Club, past president of the New Orleans Chapter of the LCPA, and an undergraduate professor at his alma mater, Loyola University New Orleans.

Celeste McDonald, CPA, CFSA, is a director in the New Orleans area assurance group. She has been with the firm since 2010. Celeste works with clients ranging from large, public companies to small, private operations in industries including financial services, real estate, employee benefit plans, oilfield services, and manufacturing. Celeste also leads P&N’s financial institutions niche group. She is active in several professional and community organizations, including the Institute of Internal Auditors, New Orleans Alumnae Chapter of Pi Beta Phi, and Dress for Success.

Don McLean, CPA, is a director in the Baton Rouge assurance group. He began his career in public accounting in 1999 and has been with the firm since 2015. Don has experience in assurance services for clients in the nonprofit, construction contractors, and other commercial entities, but his primary focus area is servicing governmental clients. He is involved with the implementation of new governmental accounting standards and is often a presenter at trainings for both internal and external audiences on governmental accounting and auditing issues. Don is involved in community and professional organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America and Louisiana Industries for the Disabled, Inc.