PortSL Signs Agreement with Ukraine Sea Ports Authority

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 29, the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) and Ukraine Sea Ports Authority (USPA) signed a memorandum of understanding, launching a cooperative alliance directed at technical guidance toward planning, development, construction, administration, and operation and maintenance of port infrastructure, particularly when reconstruction begins in Ukraine.

The non-binding agreement was signed by PortSL CEO Paul Matthews and USPA-head Yurii Lytvyn (not in attendance) and witnessed by Ukraine Consul General Vitalii Tarasiuk; Consul for Economic Issues Pavlo Moiseischenko; PortSL Commissioners Katie Klibert, D. Paul Robichaux and Joey Murray; and PortSL staff.

“As two of the world’s leading grain exporters, the farmers and workers of the United States and Ukraine are tough and take pride in their role in feeding the world,” said Matthews. “This agreement solidifies Port of South Louisiana’s support for the Ukrainian people in the defense of their freedom and creates an alliance with our Ukrainian port partners that focuses on our shared mission of serving global customers and creating economic prosperity for our communities.”