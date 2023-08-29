Legislative Update Dinner

Pictured L-R: Louisiana State Representative Rodney Lyons, PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews, Louisiana Senator Eddie Lambert, PortSL Commissioner Stanley Bazile, PortSL Commission Vice-Chairwoman Judy Songy, Louisiana State Senator Edward Price, PortSL Commissioner Whitney Hickerson, PortSL Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux, Louisiana State Representative Gregory Miller, PortSL Commissioner Katie Klibert, Louisiana Senator Gary Smith, Jr., St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Louisiana State Representative Randal Gaines, Louisiana State Representative Joseph Stagni, PortSL Commission Chairman Ryan Burks, Louisiana State Representative Joseph Marino, and PortSL Commissioner Joey Murray

PortSL Commission Vice-Chairwoman Judy Songy and Louisiana State Representative Randal Gaines.

Pictured L-R: PortSL Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox, PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews, and Louisiana Police Jury Association Executive Director Guy Cormier.

Pictured L-R: PortSL Commissioner Joey Murray, Louisiana State Representative Gregory Miller, PortSL Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher, and Pivotal GR Solutions Principal Christopher Coulon.

PortSL Commissioner Stanley Bazile.

PortSL Commissioner Whitney Hickerson and PortSL Special Projects Officer Joel T. Chaisson.

PortSL Commissioner Katie Klibert and St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell.

James Purpera and PortSL Chief Administrative Officer Chambrel Riley-Williams.

Pictured L-R: Louisiana State Representative Joseph Marino, PortSL Senior Advisor for Commercial Operations Ted Knight, and Louisiana State Representative Joseph Stagni.”

Louisiana State Senators Edward Price and Eddie Lambert.

PortSL Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux and Louisiana Senator Gary Smith, Jr.

Port of South Louisiana Employee Workshop

Longest service at PortSL:Kim Landry, 39 years served

Longest service at PortSL: Joseph Benn, 34 years served

PortSL Milestone Employee: Alex Hernández, 25 years served

PortSL Milestone Employee: Nyler Williams, 25 years served.

PortSL Milestone Employee: Edward “Tootie” Nowell, 15 years served. Others not in attendance: Lori Warner, 30 years served.Aaroko Hamilton, 15 years served.

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Micah Cormier

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Chambrel Riley-Williams

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Ainsley Rodriguez

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Henry Hopkins

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Mallory Hymel

Joined the PortSL team (L-R with CEO Paul Matthews): Ainsley Rodriguez, Chambrel Riley-Williams, Henry Hopkins, Mallory Hymel, and Micah Cormier.

Leadership River Region

PortSL PIO Alex Hernández, Leadership River Region Class of 2023.

Leadership River Region Class of 2023. PortSL PIO Alex Hernández participated.

Soy transportation association

New to the PortSL team IT Program Specialist Milton Corney with PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews.

Pictured L-R): PortSL Interns Dominique Lewis, Brionne Brumfield, and Mallory Hymel with PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews.

PortSL short-term interns from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Jackson Tinkis and Talsen Smith.

PortSL Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox (front left) and Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher (front right) with Soybean Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek (top row, second from the left) and coalition members.

PortSL CEO Paul Matthews (R) with Quebec Government Office in Houston delegate Madame Xin Gao (C), and her attaché, Elisabeth Wagner.

Field Trip: PortSL youngest employees get a tour of Marine Operations.

Port of South Louisiana staff and Commissioner Katie Klibert attended the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Legislative Session Recap with remarks from Speaker Schexnayder and Senator Royce Duplessis.

Travelers from Buras, Louisiana, to meet with a local CFI pilot, Clinton Deras, at KAPS airport. Pilot Malcolm Lincoln owns a hotel, LeMatidora, and a runway in Buras. Walter Heathcock is a captain with Fin Twisters, offering fishing tours and more.