2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2328a

Legislative Update Dinner

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2328a

Pictured L-R: Louisiana State Representative Rodney Lyons, PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews, Louisiana Senator Eddie Lambert, PortSL Commissioner Stanley Bazile, PortSL Commission Vice-Chairwoman Judy Songy, Louisiana State Senator Edward Price, PortSL Commissioner Whitney Hickerson, PortSL Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux, Louisiana State Representative Gregory Miller, PortSL Commissioner Katie Klibert, Louisiana Senator Gary Smith, Jr., St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Louisiana State Representative Randal Gaines, Louisiana State Representative Joseph Stagni, PortSL Commission Chairman Ryan Burks, Louisiana State Representative Joseph Marino, and PortSL Commissioner Joey Murray

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2332a

PortSL Commission Vice-Chairwoman Judy Songy and Louisiana State Representative Randal Gaines.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2338a

Pictured L-R: PortSL Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox, PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews, and Louisiana Police Jury Association Executive Director Guy Cormier.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2336a

Pictured L-R: PortSL Commissioner Joey Murray, Louisiana State Representative Gregory Miller, PortSL Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher, and Pivotal GR Solutions Principal Christopher Coulon.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2351a

PortSL Commissioner Stanley Bazile.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2340a

PortSL Commissioner Whitney Hickerson and PortSL Special Projects Officer Joel T. Chaisson.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2342a

PortSL Commissioner Katie Klibert and St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2347ra

James Purpera and PortSL Chief Administrative Officer Chambrel Riley-Williams.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2334a

Pictured L-R: Louisiana State Representative Joseph Marino, PortSL Senior Advisor for Commercial Operations Ted Knight, and Louisiana State Representative Joseph Stagni.”

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2339a

Louisiana State Senators Edward Price and Eddie Lambert.

2023 05 16 Legislative Update Dinner Img 2354a

PortSL Commissioner D. Paul Robichaux and Louisiana Senator Gary Smith, Jr.

 

Port of South Louisiana Employee Workshop

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2358a

Longest service at PortSL:Kim Landry, 39 years served

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2360a

Longest service at PortSL: Joseph Benn, 34 years served

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2381 2a

PortSL Milestone Employee: Alex Hernández, 25 years served

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2385a

PortSL Milestone Employee: Nyler Williams, 25 years served.

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2388a

PortSL Milestone Employee: Edward “Tootie” Nowell, 15 years served. Others not in attendance: Lori Warner, 30 years served.Aaroko Hamilton, 15 years served.

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2373a

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Micah Cormier

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2368a

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Chambrel Riley-Williams

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2372a

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Ainsley Rodriguez

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2365a

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Henry Hopkins

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2369a

Joined PortSL team within the last year: Mallory Hymel

2023 05 17 Portsl Employee Workshop Img 2376a

Joined the PortSL team (L-R with CEO Paul Matthews): Ainsley Rodriguez, Chambrel Riley-Williams, Henry Hopkins, Mallory Hymel, and Micah Cormier.

 

Leadership River Region

2023 06 07 Leadership River Region Class Of 2023 Alumnus Alex Hernandez 01

PortSL PIO Alex Hernández, Leadership River Region Class of 2023.

2023 06 07 Leadership River Region Class Of 2023

Leadership River Region Class of 2023. PortSL PIO Alex Hernández participated.

 

Soy transportation association

2023 06 14 Pmatthews W It Mcorney Img 2635a

New to the PortSL team IT Program Specialist Milton Corney with PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews.

2023 06 14 Pmatthews W Interns Img 2630a

Pictured L-R): PortSL Interns Dominique Lewis, Brionne Brumfield, and Mallory Hymel with PortSL Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews.

2023 07 Merchant Marine Interns Talsen And Jackson A

PortSL short-term interns from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Jackson Tinkis and Talsen Smith.

2023 06 14 Soy Transportation Association Img 2624a

PortSL Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox (front left) and Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher (front right) with Soybean Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek (top row, second from the left) and coalition members.

2023 05 24 Delegation Du Quebec A Houston A

PortSL CEO Paul Matthews (R) with Quebec Government Office in Houston delegate Madame Xin Gao (C), and her attaché, Elisabeth Wagner.

2023 06 01 Young Portsl Personnel At Ops Barge A

Field Trip: PortSL youngest employees get a tour of Marine Operations.

2023 06 22 Staff Nola Chamber Of Commerce Legislative Session Recap

Port of South Louisiana staff and Commissioner Katie Klibert attended the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce Legislative Session Recap with remarks from Speaker Schexnayder and Senator Royce Duplessis.

2023 06 06 Lincoln Le Metidora Inn Heathcock Fin Twisters Img 3265a

Travelers from Buras, Louisiana, to meet with a local CFI pilot, Clinton Deras, at KAPS airport. Pilot Malcolm Lincoln owns a hotel, LeMatidora, and a runway in Buras. Walter Heathcock is a captain with Fin Twisters, offering fishing tours and more.

