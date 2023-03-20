PORTraits

Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews addressing University of New Orleans students, presenting an overview of the port and regional initiatives.

Visit by a Bangladeshi commercial law development program, looking for information on Port of South Louisiana management and operations, private sector relations, and future plans for development.

Visit by a Bangladeshi commercial law development program, looking for information on Port of South Louisiana management and operations, private sector relations, and future plans for development.

Port of South Louisiana staff participated in the River Region Chamber of Commerce’s Women Empowering Series.

2022 Rredi Industry Appreciation Social

Port of South Louisiana hosted the River Region Economic Development Initiative (RREDI) annual industry appreciation social that has been on hold since 2020.
RREDI is the River Region marketing coalition comprised of the Port of South Louisiana and the parishes of St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James.

Port of South Louisiana CEO Paul Matthews, Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox, and Senior Advisor for Commercial Operations Ted Knight attended the annual Latin American AAPA conference in Santos, Brazil. Mr. Matthews participated in a panel discussing inland ports and waterways.

Port of South Louisiana Commission Chairman Ryan Burks and Senior Advisor for Commercial Operations Ted Knight visit the Panama Cana Authority.

Mat sinking operation on the Mississippi River near Globalplex Intermodal Terminal.

Port Hosts River Region Economic Development Initiative Breakfast at Washington Mardi Gras

