Psl Snowball Open House/football Season Kickoff

Port of South Louisiana staff celebrated the start of football season with snoballs and a Football Team Day.

2022 08 Flying Wings Of La Img 0001a

Flying Wings of Louisiana visiting Beacon Aviation – Port of South Louisiana’s airplane repair shop.

2022 08 Flying Wings Of La Img 0002a

Flying Wings offers patients the flexibility of using small airports closer to home, reducing travel time and exposure to germs as they receive treatment.

2022 08 Matthews W La Housing Corp Usda Rural Development 02

2022 08 Matthews W La Housing Corp Usda Rural Development

CEO Paul Matthews (R) with Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins & USDA Rural Development State Director Deidre Deculus Robert as part of the “Partnerships That Build Community” tour.

2022 08 Psl Rrcc Parish Presidents Forum Photo Courtesy Of Models And Talent Photography

Photo courtesy of Models and Talent Photography

PSL Team Members @ River Region Chamber of Commerce Parish Presidents Forum  Front (L-R): Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox, Chief Governmental Affairs Officer Roy Quezaire, Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher
BACK (L-R) Chairman Ryan Burks, CEO Paul Matthews

Austin Walton & Robyn Krieger W/scalise Office

U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise Office Representatives

Pictured (L-R): Brian Cox, Austin Walton, CEO Paul Matthews, Robyn Krieger, Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher

2022 08 Matthews Gov Edwards Deepening Of The Ms River Phase 1 Celebration

Local leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River – an effort to allow larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports, like the Port of South Louisiana.

Pictured: CEO Paul Matthews (L) with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

American Cruise Lines Mv American Heritage

In July, Louisiana River Parish Tourist Commission and American Cruise Lines announced a partnership that will add a River Parishes stop for some of the company’s Louisiana voyages. 

Pictured (L-R): Commissioner Joey Murray, Chief Governmental Affairs Officer Roy Quezaire, Commissioner Louis Joseph, Commissioner Stanley Bazile

2022 09 Cormier Kennedy Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Excelencia Gala

Director of Communications Micah Cormier and Director of Human Resources Tamara Kennedy at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana 2022 Excelencia Gala.

2022 09 Fisher 4th Hemispheric Conference

Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher on a panel at the 4th Hemispheric Conference on Port Security speaking on the competitive advantages of resilient ports. 

2022 09 Matthews Burks London Mission British Ports Association

CEO Paul Matthews and Chairman Ryan Burks during their visit with the British Ports Association to exchange ideas on best practices, long-term partnerships, global economics and the geopolitical climate.

2022 09 Matthews La Indistrial Dev Exec Assoc Conference

CEO Paul Matthews and other port executives at the Louisiana Industrial Development Executive Association’s Annual Conference discussing ports as significant economic drivers in the state.

2022 09 Matthews Shells Battle For The Paddle Jambalaya Gumbo Cook Off

CEO Paul Matthews as one of the judges at the 2022 Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex Battle for the Paddle Jambalaya & Gumbo Cook-off.

Tangipahoa/st. Tammany Economic Development

Port officials with economic development representatives from Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes.

Matthews 1012 Industry Report Photo Shoot

CEO Paul Matthews poses for a photo shoot for the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

2022 09 Matthews St James Parish Council Meeting

CEO Paul Matthews providing a Port update to the St. James Parish council.

2022 09 Matthews Kennedy Delgado 100 Yr Gala

CEO Paul Matthews and Director of Human Resources Tamara Kennedy at Delgado’s 100-year celebration gala.

2022 09 Matthews Landrieu In Washington Dc

Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, and CEO Paul Matthews discussing the IIJA and H2theFuture Grant that was awarded to the Port of South Louisiana for being the first port in the nation to bunker e-methanol, an emerging hydrogen-based carbon alternative.

