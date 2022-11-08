Port of South Louisiana staff celebrated the start of football season with snoballs and a Football Team Day.

Flying Wings of Louisiana visiting Beacon Aviation – Port of South Louisiana’s airplane repair shop.



Flying Wings offers patients the flexibility of using small airports closer to home, reducing travel time and exposure to germs as they receive treatment.

Flying Wings offers patients the flexibility of using small airports closer to home, reducing travel time and exposure to germs as they receive treatment.

CEO Paul Matthews (R) with Louisiana Housing Corporation Executive Director Joshua G. Hollins & USDA Rural Development State Director Deidre Deculus Robert as part of the “Partnerships That Build Community” tour.

PSL Team Members @ River Region Chamber of Commerce Parish Presidents Forum Front (L-R): Chief Operations Officer Brian Cox, Chief Governmental Affairs Officer Roy Quezaire, Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher

BACK (L-R) Chairman Ryan Burks, CEO Paul Matthews



U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise Office Representatives

Pictured (L-R): Brian Cox, Austin Walton, CEO Paul Matthews, Robyn Krieger, Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher

Local leaders gathered to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of $250 million project to deepen the Mississippi River – an effort to allow larger vessels to navigate to the state’s major ports, like the Port of South Louisiana.

Pictured: CEO Paul Matthews (L) with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

In July, Louisiana River Parish Tourist Commission and American Cruise Lines announced a partnership that will add a River Parishes stop for some of the company’s Louisiana voyages.

Pictured (L-R): Commissioner Joey Murray, Chief Governmental Affairs Officer Roy Quezaire, Commissioner Louis Joseph, Commissioner Stanley Bazile

Director of Communications Micah Cormier and Director of Human Resources Tamara Kennedy at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana 2022 Excelencia Gala.

Chief Commercial Officer Julia Fisher on a panel at the 4th Hemispheric Conference on Port Security speaking on the competitive advantages of resilient ports.

CEO Paul Matthews and Chairman Ryan Burks during their visit with the British Ports Association to exchange ideas on best practices, long-term partnerships, global economics and the geopolitical climate.

CEO Paul Matthews and other port executives at the Louisiana Industrial Development Executive Association’s Annual Conference discussing ports as significant economic drivers in the state.

CEO Paul Matthews as one of the judges at the 2022 Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex Battle for the Paddle Jambalaya & Gumbo Cook-off.

Port officials with economic development representatives from Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes.

CEO Paul Matthews poses for a photo shoot for the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

CEO Paul Matthews providing a Port update to the St. James Parish council.

CEO Paul Matthews and Director of Human Resources Tamara Kennedy at Delgado’s 100-year celebration gala.

Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, and CEO Paul Matthews discussing the IIJA and H2theFuture Grant that was awarded to the Port of South Louisiana for being the first port in the nation to bunker e-methanol, an emerging hydrogen-based carbon alternative.