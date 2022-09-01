PORTraits

Delta Regional Authority

Delta Regional Authority, a congregation of business leaders and elected officials from the Delta Region, visiting the Port of South Louisiana to discuss transportation and infrastructure.

Visitors | Delta Regional Authority

Ladotd Inspection At Kaps

LADOTD conducting a drone inspection at KAPS.

2022 04 28 Matthews Pres To Jeff Parish Hs Principals 001

Paul Matthews in April at a speaking engagement with Jefferson Parish high school principals about career paths at Associated Terminals.

2022 05 11 Dennis Millet Recognized At Commission Meeting 001a

Security Supervisor Dennis Millet being recognized at a commission board meeting upon his retirement after 21 years of service. Pictured here with Commission Chairman Ryan Burks.

2022 07 Matthews On Wbok 1230am 101

Matthews on WBOK 1230AM in July, speaking about how Louisiana ports can collaborate and the impact Port of South Louisiana has on the world.

2022 06 24 Bertel Awards 22530

Port of South Louisiana executive staff attending June’s 2022 C. Alvin Bertel Awards that featured recipient Big River Coalition’s Sean Duffy.

2022 05 01 Pilots For Paws 003a

Husky mix Stormy prepares to be flown to her forever home by KAPS tenant Gerald Herbert (R) in May 2022. Also pictured is KAPS Supervisor Charles Palmer.

Meeting | Irpt Lmr Basin Meeting

In June, Port of South Louisiana hosted Inland Rivers, Ports and Terminals lower Mississippi basin meeting, a learning and networking opportunity for its members.

2022 06 15 Matthews At Aapa Shifting Trade Seminar 22181

Paul Matthews at the American Association of Port Authorities’ Trade Routes Seminar in June 2022, where he got to catch up with longtime mentor and CEO of Port Tampa Bay, Paul Anderson, and participated in a panel discussion regarding investments by MSC group.

2022 07 Visit To Inland Port Greer Sc 100

Port of South Louisiana executive staff and Commissioner Katie Klibert visit South Carolina’s Port Greer in July.

River Region Leadership Class 2022

In June, the Port had the privilege of hosting this year’s River Region Chamber Leadership Class of 2022.

Visitors | Port Plaquemines

Staff of Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District, including Executive Director Sandy Sanders, visit the Port of South Louisiana in May for a reunion with Paul Matthews.

