Mississippi Mermaid Passes Through The Port

Traci Lynn Martin stopped by the Port of South Louisiana on day 52 of her 55-day, Guiness World Record-setting kayak expedition down the Mississippi River.

Growing Partnerships

Rickey Jackson, Port Executive Director Paul Aucoin, Mike Spears and Port Director of Business Development Julia Fisher entered into a cooperative development agreement between the Port of South Louisiana and Global Warehousing.

Port Progress

Construction of the Port’s Business Development Center is underway. The facility is located within Globalplex in Reserve and will be home to several Port departments.

Matt Gresham with the Port of New Orleans delivered an ice truck to the river parishes to help with Hurricane Ida Recovery. pictured with Julia Fisher, Director Business Development at POSL and truck driver from mobile AL.

Commissioner Paul Robichaux and Gary Smith of Magnolia Dredging pictured with World Trade Center New Orleans CEO Ed Webb. Magnolia sponsored a hot food giveaway in the river parishes for Hurricane Ida victims

Port of South Louisiana Maintenance Manager Joey Oubre assists in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Port of South Louisiana staff assists in a food and supply giveaway with CRC Global for Hurricane Ida Recovery relief.

Catherine Becnel retires from the Port of South Louisiana. Thanks for your service, Cat!

Lester Millet, Safety Agency Risk Manager for the Port of South Louisiana, leads an annual hurricane exercise with Port Directors and staff.