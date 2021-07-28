PORTraits
River Region Economic Development Breakfast
Rickey Jackson and Mike Spears visit KAPS
The Port of South Louisiana hosts the LA Legislative Delegation annually during legislative session.
Alexandra Hernandez receives the Spark Award for Oustanding Partnership
Cindy Martin – Retired 33 years of service
Monica Pierre – 20 years
Vickie Lewis-Clark – 20 years
Michael Anderson – 20 years
Dennis Millet – 20 years
Lisa Adams – 15 years
Patti Crockett – 15 years
Joseph Mamou – 10 years
Danielle Taylor – 10 years
Andrew Semere – 5 years
Charles Graffeo – 5 years
Louise Grimes – 5 years
Rachel Swords – 5 years
Commissioner Judy Songy – 5 years
Not Pictured:
Commissioner Pat Sellars – 5 years
Commissioner Whitney Hickerson – 5 years
Lydasha Augusta – 5 years
Tanya Becnel – 5 years
Brad Kubelka – 10 years
Jody Stein – 10 years
Joel Chaisson – 15 years
Shawn Hidalgo – 15 years
Lester Millet, III – 15 years
Catherine Becnel – 20 years
Cleo Wainwright – 25 years
Janeen Benn – 25 years