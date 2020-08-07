PORTraits

La Hs Athletic Association Class 3a Football Champions St. James
Coach Robert Valdez, Head football coach at St. James High School, is honored at a commission meeting in March for the Class 3A LHSAA Championship.

Honoring our community and partners

In Memorium: Mr. James “Raymond” Fryoux, represented St. Charles Parish on the Port of South Louisiana Commission from 2008-2015. Mr. Fryoux was a resident of Destrehan and owner/operator of Fryoux Tankerman Service Inc, Fryoux Tankerman of Texas Inc, and Fryoux Barge Consultants, LLC until he retired in 2005. March 4, 1937-July 4, 2020

Port of South Louisiana intern Dominique Lewis graduated from West St. John High School during COVID-19. We wish her luck as she attends Northwestern State University in the fall.

Virtual meetings…the new normal at the Port of South Louisiana

PSL Commissioners and Directors participate in commission meetings via Zoom.

RIGHT: Paul Aucoin, PSL Executive Director, participated as a panelist for the World Trade Center of New Orleans Global Connect Series: North American Energy Forum, among guests from Canada and North America.

LEFT: Lester Millet, Safety Agency Risk Manager for PSL, hosts the annual Functional Hurricane Exercise virtually to prepare for hurricane season.

Soaring to new heights

PSL Commissioner and Airport Committee Chair Joey Murray welcomes the new flight academy.

Let’s Go Fly Academy debuts at PSL’s Executive Regional Airport.

Lisa Braud, Port of South Louisiana Airport Director, cuts the ribbon for Mufid Jabour’s new Let’s Go Fly Academy, located at PSL’s Executive Regional Airport in Reserve. Also pictured with Jabour and his family: PSL Chief Operating Officer Dale Hymel, Director of Business Development Linda Prudhomme, Commissioner Joey Murray, Assistant Director of Business Development Julia Fisher-Perrier, St. John Parish Economic Development Director Stanley Bienemy, and Deputy Director of Operations for Louisiana River Parish Tourism Denise Burrell.

