PORTraits
2019 LAGCOE Confrence
Paul Aucoin and St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom speak to a group from Angola/Cameroon attending the LAGCOE conference.
Port officials participated in a recent trade mission to Colombia.
Paul Aucoin (L) pictured with incoming Parish Presidents Matthew Jewell (C) from St. Charles Parish and Peter Dufresne (R) from St. James Parish.
The Angola-Cameroon delegation along with Aucoin and Robottom.
River Region Opportunity Zone Workshop
South Central Planning and Faegre Baker Daniels Consulting held a workshop to review potential Opportunity Zone strategies for the River Region.
Colombia trade mission
Pictured is St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel (L), Brian Schexnayder, MD, Lt. Commander Medical Corps, USN and Paul Aucoin at a Veterans Day celebration
6Th Annual Chancellor’s Luncheon At River Parishes Community College
TOP LEFT: Port COO and Master of Ceremonies Dale Hymel TOP RIGHT: Chancellor Dale DotyMIDDLE LEFT: RPCC Campus Director Monica Morrison MIDDLE RIGHT: Parish President Natalie Robottom BOTTOM: (L-R) Sitting: Vickie Lewis-Clark, Linda Prudhomme, Commissioner Judy Songy. Standing: Roy Quezaire, Louis Joseph and Dale Hymel
