Port of South Louisiana, Others Ask Congress for COVID-19 Relief

NEW ORLEANS – As U.S. policymakers negotiate details of the next coronavirus aid package, America’s port authorities – including the Port of South Louisiana – are advocating for relief to manage the “extremely negative impacts” on the seaport industry brought on by the pandemic.

Among the port leaders’ advocacy efforts are letters to U.S. House, Senate and administration leaders, urging them to provide $1.5 billion for seaports to cover expenses that ports have incurred due to COVID-19. The letters state that while America’s seaports are crucial for ensuring the nation is able to quickly recover from its current economic crisis, ports have been neglected in previous coronavirus aid legislation.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis, America’s seaports are experiencing significant financial challenges as commercial cargo has plummeted and passenger travel has nearly ceased,” said American Association of Port Authorities President and CEO Christopher J. Connor. “At the same time, their expenses for things such as personal protection equipment for their workers, sanitation protocols often requiring extensive worker overtime, safety and disinfection supplies, and even security, have greatly reduced ports’ ability to invest in necessary infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, and make their debt and bond obligation payments.”

Connor further noted that, as a result of the pandemic, furloughs and layoffs have begun in the maritime industry and across the supply chain. Relief grant funds, he said, “will help American ports to manage the impact this pandemic is having on their ability to function efficiently and for maintaining a state of readiness.”

“The relief we’re seeking isn’t about replacing lost carrier, cargo and cruise passenger revenue,” said Connor. “It’s about ensuring that ports are able to keep pace with the accelerating costs of protecting their workers while keeping their workforce employed, ensuring bond and other debt instrument payments aren’t missed, and ultimately about maintaining a state of readiness to significantly aid in the nation’s eventual economic recovery.”