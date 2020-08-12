Port of South Louisiana Launches New Promotional Video

NEW ORLEANS – The Port of South Louisiana has unveiled its new marketing video, We Are the Port of South Louisiana 2020, and supplemental media shorts and motion graphics. The videos highlight facilities of the Port of South Louisiana along with specifications and statistics regarding industrial development within the port.

The economic development videos, produced by Neon Cloud Productions, will be used to increase awareness, create interest, and promote the Port of South Louisiana during presentations, in digital media publications, and on social media. The main marketing video will be presented to port guests, including government officials, maritime industry representatives and site selectors/potential industrial partners.

“This video shows the strengths of our Port,” said Paul Aucoin, executive director of the Port of South Louisiana. “We offer many attractive amenities to prospective companies within our district, including inter-modality, Port of South Louisiana’s Executive Regional Airport, and the availability of acreage on both sides of the Mississippi River for industrial development. Our new video serves as an invaluable showcase of our Port to clientele state- and worldwide.”